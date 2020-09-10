Indian Air Force formally inducts Rafale fighter jets at Ambala Air Force Station

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh formally inducted Rafale fighter aircraft on Thursday into the Indian Air Force at the Air Force Station in Ambala, Haryana. The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, dubbed the “Golden Arrows”. The Rafale jets made by French manufacturer Dassault are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in more than two decades.

In the last few weeks, IAF pilots flew Rafales all over northern India including the areas in Ladakh.

The first five Rafale arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27, 2020. All the 36 jets are to be delivered to the IAF by 2021.

In September 2016, India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France for the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets (two squadrons) at a cost of nearly Rs 59,000 crore.

The second squadron will be based at Hasimara in West Bengal.