IAF formally inducts Rafale fighter jets at Ambala

Indian Air Force formally inducts Rafale fighter jets at Ambala Air Force Station

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 10 2020, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 10:35 ist
An Indian Air Force officer wearing a protective face mask walks in front of a Rafale fighter jet during its induction ceremony at an air force station in Ambala. Credit: Reuters Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh formally inducted Rafale fighter aircraft on Thursday into the Indian Air Force at the Air Force Station in Ambala, Haryana. The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, dubbed the “Golden Arrows”. The Rafale jets made by French manufacturer Dassault are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in more than two decades.

In the last few weeks, IAF pilots flew Rafales all over northern India including the areas in Ladakh.

The first five Rafale arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27, 2020. All the 36 jets are to be delivered to the IAF by 2021.

In September 2016, India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France for the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets (two squadrons) at a cost of nearly Rs 59,000 crore.

The second squadron will be based at Hasimara in West Bengal.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Air Force
Rajnath Singh
Rafale
France
Ambala
Haryana

What's Brewing

Taoist priest honours covid dead with memorial tablets

Taoist priest honours covid dead with memorial tablets

For Amazon, home deliveries did what drones could not

For Amazon, home deliveries did what drones could not

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

What the NE faces from Delhi is environmental racism

What the NE faces from Delhi is environmental racism

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

DH Radio | The Lead: Transgender icons, their stories

DH Radio | The Lead: Transgender icons, their stories

Swarup, towering force of Indian Astronomical Society

Swarup, towering force of Indian Astronomical Society

The wings of diversity

The wings of diversity

 