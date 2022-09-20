Indian Air Force to retire Abhinandan Vathaman's MiG-21 squadron by September 30

The Indian government has decided to let go of the historic symbol that marked the one of the Indian Air Force’s most iconic moments around three years ago.

The force has decided to retire one of its four remaining squadrons of MiG-21 fighter jets on September 30, Hindustan Times reported.

The Srinagar-based no. 51 squadron, popularly known as ‘Swords Arms’, is part of the squadron which gave India its proud moment where the then wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman shot down a Pakistani F-16 combat aircraft of Pakistan forces a day after after Balakot Strike on February 27, 2019.

In a courageous move Varthaman had attacked the F-16 fighter of Pakistan, before his MiG-21 bison jet was shot down.

Varthaman, who is now a Group Captain, was awarded with Vir Chakra, on Independence Day in 2019.

The squadron is being retired as part of the Defence ministry’s plan to phase out all the MiG-21 squadrons by 2025.

In the past few years, the MiG-21 has been crashing on several occasions, drawing attention to the safety of India’s longest serving fighter plane. The ministry has decided to replace these old models with newer models.

The first single engine MiG-21 was introduced to the Indian Air force in 1963. From then it has inducted 874 variants of the Soviet-origin supersonic fighters to strengthen its combat performance.

The delay in introduction of new aircraft has led to a longer usage MiG-21.

‘Swords Arms’ is a one of the decorated squadrons of the IAF. It has participated in some crucial combats including the Kargil war of 1999. It has been conferred with the Vayu Sena Medal.