Indian ambassador Sandhu meets Speaker McCarthy, holds discussions on strengthening bilateral ties

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Apr 19 2023, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 09:56 ist
In February this year, McCarthy sent his wishes to Sandhu during a reception hosted in his honour by an eminent Indian American couple in California. Credit: Twitter/ @SandhuTaranjitS

India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu Tuesday met the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and had a discussion on further strengthening the India-US partnership.

“Continued our fruitful discussions on further strengthening India-US partnership and other issues of mutual interest,” Sandhu said in a tweet after the meeting he had with Speaker McCarthy at the US Capitol.

The Republican Speaker is the third in line of succession after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. “Delighted to meet again with Speaker McCarthy today at Capitol,” the Ambassador said, posting three pictures from the meeting with the Speaker.

Sandhu has been meeting influential Republican leaders for quite some time now, which according to his twitter timeline goes back to November 21, when the Indian diplomat met McCarthy who then was the House Minority Leader.

In February this year, McCarthy sent his wishes to Sandhu during a reception hosted in his honour by an eminent Indian American couple in California.

In his message, McCarthy had then said that he looks forward to travelling to India as Speaker and wants to continue to strengthen the bonds between the two countries.

