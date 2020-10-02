Indian ambassador to China pays tributes to Mahatma

Indian ambassador to China pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

PTI
PTI, Beijing,
  • Oct 02 2020, 20:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 20:42 ist
Vikram Misri garlanded Gandhi's statue at a popular park in Beijing on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Credit: Twitter/@VikramMisri

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the 151st birth anniversary of the father of the nation.

Misri garlanded Gandhi's statue at a popular park in Beijing on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The statue of Gandhi was carved by China's acclaimed sculptor and artist Yuan Xikun and installed at the park in 2005.

Misiri later addressed a meeting at the Indian embassy to mark the day. 

