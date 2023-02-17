Indian-American kept undocumented Indians as house help

Indian-American in NJ kept 2 undocumented Indian women for house work

Sahni harboured the victims for her and her conspirators’ financial gain and paid the victims’ families in India in exchange for their labour

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Feb 17 2023, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 09:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An Indian-American from New Jersey Thursday pleaded guilty to harbouring two undocumented women from India and failing to pay their wages.

As part of the plea agreement, the woman, Harsha Sahni, has agreed to pay the victims a combined $642,212 and has agreed to pay up to $200,000 towards the treatment of one of the victim's brain aneurysms. Sahni has also agreed to pay restitution to the IRS, the Department of Justice said.

According to documents, from 2013 through August 2021, Sahni conspired with others to conceal and harbour two foreign nationals from India, who Sahni recruited to work for Sahni and her family in their homes in New Jersey.

Sahni harboured the victims for her and her conspirators’ financial gain and paid the victims’ families in India in exchange for their labour.

She caused the victims to believe that they would be arrested and deported if they interacted with law enforcement, the Department of Justice said. She instructed the victims to tell other people that they were related to Sahni, and Sahni used fake names and addresses in furtherance of the conspiracy.

From 2013 to 2019, Sahni also failed to pay certain taxes notwithstanding that the victims were Sahni’s household employees.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

New Jersey
India News
US
USA

What's Brewing

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

 