Indian Americans furious over US state assembly’s citation on ‘Sikh Independence’

The citation has resulted in outrage among Indian Americans with many of them urging President Joe Biden’s administration to condemn it

  May 03 2022
  • updated: May 03 2022, 11:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Indian Americans have expressed outrage over a citation issued by the general assembly of the US state of Connecticut recognising an anniversary of the so-called “declaration of Sikh independence”.

In the “official citation” dated April 29, the Connecticut general assembly congratulated the pro-Khalistan organisation World Sikh Parliament “in recognition of the 36th anniversary of the declaration of Sikh independence”.

“This initiative is from a few fringe elements who have no interest in the state of Connecticut, but promoting their own personal divisive agenda,” said Thomas Abraham, chairman of the influential Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO).

“Indian American community in Connecticut consists of Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis. All these communities live together as one Indian community and Connecticut state has no business to comment on issues pertaining to local issues in India or supporting fringe elements to promote their divisive agenda,” Abraham said.

GOPIO has written to Connecticut State Senators and Assembly Representatives who introduced this citation to dissociate themselves from it.

“There are 20 million Sikhs living peacefully with all other communities all over India and this citation goes against the integrity of India,” said Ashok Nichani, president of Connecticut chapter of GOPIO.

The citation has resulted in outrage among Indian Americans with many of them urging President Joe Biden’s administration to condemn it.

Meanwhile, the Indian Consulate in New York condemned the citation and termed it an “attempt by some mischievous elements to use the name of the Assembly for their nefarious purposes”.

“These vested interests seek to divide communities and promote bigotry and hatred,” the consulate said.

