Indian Armed Forces to embrace AI products in big way

From silent sentries to gesture recognition to determine if an approaching individual is a friend or foe - Indian armed forces are set to embrace artificial intelligence-based products and systems in a big way.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday will unveil the first batch of ten AI technology-based products that the army, air force, navy and coast guard will use. The aim is to induct at least 75 such technologies this year.

At least four out of the ten technologies would be used by the army, including an AI enabled gesture recognition system, developed by Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru.

The system uses deep learning technology to identify gestures like a human walking with or without a gun, crawling with or without a gun and crouching with or without a gun. The system can be easily integrated on a network of IP enabled cameras.

A second key technology would be the silent sentry developed by the Indian Army to plug the gaps in surveillance networks. They are rail mounted robots that would be used as additional eyes and ears on the perimeters of units and installations to enhance the surveillance grid.

With road accidents taking a heavy toll on Indian Army drivers, another crucial AI product would be a Driver Fatigue Monitoring System, developed by BEML, Bengaluru.

The real-time, non-intrusive AI-based system will predict accurately and identify situations where drowsiness and fatigue in the driver may be setting in. The intelligent system detects the onset of drowsiness in drivers, while the vehicle is in motion.

A camera inside the cabin films the driver continuously. A detection system analyses the movie frame by frame and determines whether the driver’s eyes are open or closed. The system continuously look out for symptoms of drowsiness, while considering physical cues like yawning, drooping eyelids, closed eyes and increased blink durations by using percentage of eyelid closure over the pupil over time algorithm.

Other based AI technologies include target tracking systems for the navy, deep sight canopy inspection for fighter jets and predictive maintenance suite for the coast guard.

Defence secretary Ajay Kumar said eventually 75 AI products would be inducted in the armed forces while another 100 such products are under development.

The products are in the domains of automation/unmanned/robotics systems, cyber security, human behaviour analysis, intelligent monitoring system, logistics and supply chain management, speech/voice analysis and Command, Control, Communication, Computer and Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems and Operational Data Analytics.

Several of such technologies would be showcased at a conference and exhibition that the Defence Ministry is organising here on Monday.