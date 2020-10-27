Army celebrates 74th Infantry Day in Bengaluru

The Indian Army celebrated the 74th Infantry Day at the War Memorial of The Parachute Regimental Training Centre in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

October 27 is marked out for celebration. On this day in 1947, an infantry company of the 1st Battalion, The Sikh Regiment, was air-lifted from Delhi to Srinagar to hold off invading tribals backed by the Pakistan military in Kashmir. This action was ordered after the Instrument of Accession, acceding Jammu and Kashmir to India was signed by the then Maharaja of the princely state.

To commemorate the occasion, wreaths were laid in remembrance and gratitude towards members of the infantry fraternity. General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area represented the serving Infantry personnel while the veterans were represented by Lt Gen K Nagaraj, PVSM, UYSM, ADC (Retd), who was also the senior-most veteran.