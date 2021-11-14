Indian Army chief Naravane to visit Israel from Monday

Indian Army chief General M M Naravane will visit Israel from Monday and discuss with the senior military and civilian leadership of the West Asian nation ways to expand bilateral defence cooperation and military-to-military ties.

Gen Naravane’s visit to Israel comes close on the heels of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s tour to the West Asian nation. The Indian Army chief will take forward the excellent bilateral defence cooperation between Israel and India through multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishment and exchange views on the various defence related issues, according to a press-release issued by the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi.

The Indian Army chief will interact with the service chiefs and visit the Headquarters of the Ground Forces element of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) during his visit, which will conclude on Friday.

Israel is among the top sources of military hardware procurement for India, with imports ranging from airborne warning and control systems, drones, radars, missiles, anti-missile defence systems and laser-guided bombs.

A contingent of the Indian Air Force (IAF) along with five upgraded Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft took part in the biennial Blue Flag exercise in Israel last month. The air forces of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Greece and Israel took part in the drill.

The then IAF chief Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria had visited Israel from August 3 to 6. He had flown a sortie on an Israeli F-15 fighter jet along with Commander of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, and the two had a discussion on bilateral cooperation.

