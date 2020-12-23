Indian Army chief visits forward areas along LAC in Leh

Amid continued stand-off between the Indian and Chinese army in Eastern Ladakh, Indian Army chief General MM Naravane Wednesday visited the forward areas in Leh where he interacted with the commanders and soldiers of 14 Corps, which is popularly known as Fire and Fury Corps.

Defence sources said the Army chief reached Leh early this morning on a day-long visit with an aim to review the ground situation in the region that is experiencing harsh winter.

Later, he visited the forward areas, including Rechin La, where he undertook the first-hand assessment of the situation, they said and added that the GOC of Fire and Fury Corps, Lieutenant General PGK Menon, briefed the Army chief on the operational preparedness of forces in the area.

At Rechin La, sources said, the army chief undertook the spot inspection of the state habitat of troops on the forward line where he appreciated the forces for the formation for the comfort of troops deployed along the LAC.

From there, they said, General Naravane visited the forward base of Tara and interacted with the local command and troops.

The army chief had also visited Leh in June and September, besides accompanying the Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Chief of Defence staff during their visits to the region post June clashes between two armies.

The situation in eastern Ladakh worsened after the armies of India and China entered into a confrontation in May and June that left 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of PLA troops dead.

Reportedly, around 50,000 Indian army troops are deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero temperatures. China has also deployed an equal number of troops, according to officials.