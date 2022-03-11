Indian Army chopper crashes in J&K, rescue ops on

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near Line of Control (LoC) in Tulail sector of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday.

Reports said the crash happened near Gujran Nallah area of Tulail, 200 kms from here. “There has been no information whether the pilot and co-pilot, who were onboard at the time of crash, ejected safely or suffered casualty,” a police official said.

Authorities have launched a search operation to trace the missing pilots and the debris of the crashed chopper from a snowy area.

The Cheetah helicopter is a high performance helicopter designed for operation over a very wide range of weight, centre of gravity and altitude conditions. The five seater Cheetah helicopter holds the world record in high altitude flying among all categories of helicopters.

Check out DH's latest videos