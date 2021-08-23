Army grants time scale Colonel rank to women officers

Indian Army grants time scale Colonel rank to women officers

The widening of promotion avenues to more branches of the Indian Army is a sign of increasing career opportunities for women officers

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 23 2021, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 15:00 ist
Women cadets celebrate after a passing-out parade at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. The Supreme Court in February this year directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army within three months. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Ministry of Defence on Monday said that a selection board of the Indian Army has cleared the way for the promotion of five women officers to Colonel (Time Scale) rank after the completion of 26 years of reckonable service.

The five women officers selected for Colonel (Time Scale) rank are Lt Col Sangeeta Sardana from the Corps of Signals, Lt Col Sonia Anand and Lt Col Navneet Duggal from the Corps of EME and Lt Col Reenu Khanna and Lt Col Ritcha Sagar from the Corps of Engineers.

This is the first time that women officers serving with the Corps of Signals, Corps of Electronic and Mechanical Engineers (EME) and the Corps of Engineers have been approved to the rank of Colonel. Previously, promotion to the rank of Colonel was only applicable for women officers in the Army Medical Corps (AMC), Judge Advocate General (JAG) and the Army Education Corps (AEC).

The widening of promotion avenues to more branches of the Indian Army is a sign of increasing career opportunities for women officers. Combined with the decision to grant permanent commission to women officers from a majority of branches of the Indian Army, this step defines the Indian Army’s approach towards a gender-neutral Army.

