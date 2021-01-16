'Army has boosted morale during standoff with China'

Indian Army has boosted country's morale during border standoff with China: Rajnath

Singh was addressing a gathering during the 'bhoomi pujan' and foundation stone laying ceremony of a new Command Hospital

  • Jan 16 2021, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 16:33 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, and UP CM Yogi Aditiyanath during the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of New Command Hospital. Credit: PTI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Indian Army has boosted the morale of the country and also enabled the people to hold their heads high during the border standoff with China.

Singh said this while addressing a gathering during the 'bhoomi pujan' and foundation stone laying ceremony of a new Command Hospital.

"The charismatic (karishmaayi) performance by the Army during the India-China standoff has boosted the morale of the country and also enabled the citizens to hold their heads high," he said, drawing thunderous applause from the crowd.

Army chief General MM Naravane and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the programme.

