Indian Army helicopter crashes in Bhutan, two dead

An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter with two occupants on Friday crashed in Bhutan, killing both.

“In an unfortunate incident, an Indian Army helicopter has crashed at 1 pm near Yonphulla in Bhutan. The single engine Cheetah helicopter was piloted by one Indian and one Royal Bhutan Army pilots. There are no survivors,” Indian Army spokesperson Col Aman Anand said in a brief statement.

“The helicopter went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 pm. The chopper was on way from Khirmu (Arunachal) to Yongfulla on duty,” he added.

The names of the two victims would be released in accordance with the standard practice of informing and counseling the next of kin first.

For decades, Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) is present in Bhutan to strengthen the defence of Bhutan. Raised in 1962, IMTRAT was given the task of training the Royal Bhutan Army personnel. It is the oldest training team sent out by India to a friendly foreign country.

“Indian army undertakes training of pilots also as part of the Indian Army training team,” Anand said.

Ground search and rescue operations were launched immediately from Yongfulla as well as from Misamari, Guwahati and Hashimara from the Indian soil. The wreckage has been located.