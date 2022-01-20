Indian Army in touch with China's PLA to find missing boy from Arunachal

The Indian Army has contacted the Chinese army regarding a missing youth named Miram Taron from Arunachal Pradesh, according to ANI quoting defence sources.

The Army has sought PLA's assistance to locate individual on their side and return him as per the established protocol.

Regarding the incident of missing youth Miram Taron from Arunachal Pradesh, it's informed that on receipt of info, the Indian Army immediately contacted PLA. Assistance from PLA has been sought to locate individual on their side &return him as per estd protocol: Defence Sources pic.twitter.com/GXRBQPlBkx — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

A BJP MP and a Congress MLA in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday said a 17-year-old boy was allegedly abducted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China from near the McMahon Line separating India from the neighbouring country on Tuesday evening when two youths had gone out for hunting.

Lok Sabha member of BJP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao in a tweet said that Miram Taron, a resident of Zido village in Upper Siang district was allegedly abducted by PLA troops at around 6.30 pm on Tuesday from Bishing village, which is the last Indian village towards China.

"Chinese #PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh,” Gao said in the tweet while urging the ministry of external affairs for steps for his release.

The village is around 260 km from Yingkiong, the headquarters of the Upper Siang district.

