Indian Army launches creative competition

The Indian army’s southern command is organising an open online competition on the theme of ‘Indian army: A symbol of unity in diversity”.

The contest is open to all under various age categories with a total prize money of Rs 1.22 lakh, along with the award of merit certificates from the Indian army. The competition details have also been uploaded to the southern command Facebook page and Twitter handle @IaSouthern.

The competition comprises four aspects: Slogan writing, video making, photography and painting under various age categories.

The videos, photographs, paintings and slogans will have to be uploaded as a message on the southern command’s Facebook page or forwarded to sconlinecomp@gmail.com along with the phone number of the contestant and a copy of their Aadhar card.

Headquarters Southern Command said the aim of the online competition was to nurture and tap talent.

The entries are open from October 19, 2020, and will close on December 10, 2020. The results of the competition would be announced on December 16, 2020, on southern command’s Facebook page and via Twitter.