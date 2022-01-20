Indian Army seeks help of China's PLA for safe return of Arunachal Pradesh youth

The Indian army on Thursday reached out to People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China and sought help for safe return of a teenager from Arunachal Pradesh, who was reportedly missing since he went out for hunting near the McMahon Line in Upper Siang district.

This comes a day after BJP MP, Tapir Gao and Congress MLA, Ninong Ering in their tweets claimed that the 17-year-old boy, Miram Taron, a resident of Zido village was abducted by PLA troops at around 6.30 pm on Tuesday from Bishing village, which is the last Indian village towards China.

"The ministry of defence in co-ordination with ministry of external affairs has already contacted the Chinese authorities through diplomatic channel after the news about disappearance of the youth came to light. I hope the youth will come back safely soon," Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in Itanagar after being asked by reporters about the incident.

Gao on Wednesday said that Johnny Yaying, another youth was with Miram but he managed to flee and informed other villagers about the alleged abduction.

Gao, a Lok Sabha member and Ering, an MLA from Pasighat West Constituency on Wednesday sought the Centre's intervention for safe return of the youth and called for action to stop alleged intrusion of Chinese forces into Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh.

In September 2020, five youths from Upper Subansiri district had gone missing similarly and were captured by Chinese PLA after they allegedly strayed into Chinese territory. They had gone for hunting. The five were, however, handed over to Indian authorities 10 days after New Delhi had raised the matter with China.

