Army soldier spying for Pakistan gets court martialled

Indian Army soldier spying for Pakistan gets court martialled, 10 years jail term

The Indian Army has a zero tolerance policy for acts of treason and awards the guilty with exemplary punishments.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 24 2023, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 22:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Indian Army has court-martialled a soldier who was caught passing secret information to a Pakistani embassy officer. The rogue jawan leaked sensitive data about the Army's activities and position on the northern borders, reported The Times of India. The soldier has been awarded 10 years and 10 months' prison term.

The jawan came in contact with a Pakistani national, Abid Husain aka Naik Abid, who works with the High Commission for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in New Delhi. The information leaked to Abid pertains to the guard duty roster along with troop deployment and its formation. However, the soldier had access to limited information only.

The competent senior authorities will look into and confirm the punishment meted out to the jawan by the court martial.

Indian Army
India News
Pakistan

