Indian Army to delve deep into threat from China

With eyes on the threat posed by China, over 200 Indian army officers have got together at Tezpur in North Assam to delve deep into the "diverse contours of the evolution of Sino-India boundary dispute over the decades, Chinese strategic thought process, military transformation, implications and the way ahead for India".

The Army's Eastern Command has organised a two-day conference on Thursday and Friday (August 4 and 5), in order to keep officers and commanders abreast with the evolving threat on the Northern borders.

A statement issued by the Army on Wednesday said that Lt. Gen. Rana Pratap Kalita, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command, who is on a tour to the forward areas in Arunachal Pradesh, would also address the army officers and commanders during the conference with focus on China.

"The seminar will include talks and panel discussions by eminent subject matter experts to include senior level diplomats, academicians and senior military dignitaries such as Ambassador Ashok Kantha, Professor Srikanth Kondapalli, Mr Jayadev Ranade, Dr Amrita Jash, Mr Claude Arpi, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh (Retd), former army commander Northern Command, Lt Gen Raj Shukla (Retd) former army commander Army Training Command and Lt Gen SL Narasimhan (Retd) Member, National Security Advisory Board, apart from other serving military officials. The seminar will be attended by over 200 officers of the Indian Armed Forces to include senior military leadership and ground commanders," it said.

Read | National Security: Common sense tells you internal peace is key

Indian Army's 4 Corps is headquartered at Tezpur, the small town in North Assam, which is about 150 km from Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh. The Chinese troops had taken over Bomdila after India's debacle in the 1962 war. Tezpur is seen as the strategic town for Indian security forces deployed to counter the threat posed by China.

The Eastern Command is in charge of guarding the country’s long frontiers in the Northeast region spread across some of the most difficult and inhospitable high-altitude and jungle terrains.

"The continued push for operational preparedness along the Northern borders has received a shot in the arm with high priority- fast paced infrastructure development in the border areas, infusion of latest technology in the army and a vigorous discourse on doctrine and strategy. The seminar is being organised at Tezpur in that direction to keep abreast with the evolving threat on the Northern borders," said the statement.