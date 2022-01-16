Army vows to keep status quo along borders intact

Indian Army vows to keep status quo along borders intact

Situation along LoC better than previous year, said Army chief

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 16 2022, 04:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 04:28 ist
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane releases commemorative postage stamps during the Army Day Parade, at KM Cariappa Parade Ground, in New Delhi, Saturday, January 15, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Saturday sent out a message to both China and Pakistan with its army vowing to foil any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo along the country’s borders with the two neighbouring nations.

“Our patience is a sign of our self-confidence, but no one should make the mistake of testing it,” Gen M M Naravane, the Chief of the Army Staff, said. “Our message is clear, the Indian Army wouldn’t let any attempt to unilaterally change status quo along country’s borders to succeed.” Gen Naravane was delivering a speech on the occasion of Army Day.

His statement came just days after the military commanders of India and China restarted negotiation to resolve the 21-month-long stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) — the de facto boundary between the two nations — in eastern Ladakh.

Read more: India's desire for peace born out of strength, should not be mistaken otherwise: Army Chief

“We stand firm to counter any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo along our borders. Our response to such attempts has been swift, calibrated and decisive as was seen when the situation demanded,” Gen Naravane said.

He referred to the recent round of talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders and called it constructive. He said efforts to find a solution to the current situation along the LAC would continue “on the basis of mutual and equal security”.

Gen Naravane said the situation along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan was better than the previous year. But Pakistan still had 300-400 terrorists in its camps ready to cross over to India, he added.

Gen Naravane also reviewed the Army Day Parade at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment.

Indian Army
China
Pakistan
Army Day
M M Naravane

