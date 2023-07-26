Indian army will cross LoC, if need arises: Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan in Kargil

Stating that Kargil war of 1999 was “imposed” on India and that New Delhi was “backstabbed” by Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said if need arises Indian army will not hesitate to cross the Line of Control (LoC now.

Singh, who visited the Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh and laid a wreath as a mark of respect for the soldiers who passed away during the 1999 war, said nobody has the courage to raise their eyes towards India as brave soldiers are protecting the border.

“Narendra Modi led government is very clear and gives free hand to armed forces to launch operations across the border, if need arises. At that time (1999) if we did not cross the LoC, it does not mean we are not able to cross. We could have crossed the LoC, we can cross the LoC, and will cross the LoC in future if needed,” he said.

The Defence Minister, who was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and tri-service chiefs, said that India has great respect for all other countries and also follows laid down norms for international conduct “but its generosity couldn’t be mistaken as its weakness.”

“We know that as long as you (soldiers) are protecting us on the borders, no one can even have the courage to raise their eyes towards India. Not only Kargil, but many times since independence till today, your bravery has made the country proud from time to time,” he said in his speech.

The Kargil War, which took place between May to July 1999, saw the Indian Army launch a fierce offensive to repel Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied strategic heights in Kargil district..

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed annually on 26 July to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan during the conflict.

“Paid tributes to India’s Bravehearts at Kargil War Memorial in Dras. The Indian Armed Forces fought valiantly and many soldiers laid down their lives in the line of duty. The nation will remain indebted to their service and sacrifice,” Singh wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing photographs of him saluting the memorial.