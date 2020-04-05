Indian Bank employees donate one day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

State-owned Indian Bank on Sunday said its 43,000 employees have voluntarily donated their one day's salary, amounting to Rs 8.10 crore, towards the PM-CARES Fund to fight the COVID-19 crisis.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

"The bank's 43,000 employees have shown their commitment to the nation by voluntarily contributing one day's salary totalling to Rs 8.10 crore to the PM-CARES Fund towards control of COVID-19 in the country," according to a statement.

Separately, LIC-owned IDBI Bank said it has donated Rs 3.9 crore towards the fund.

"IDBI Bank cares about the health and wellbeing of our fellow citizens, and through this contribution, we support the efforts of the government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic," the bank's Managing Director and CEO Rakesh Sharma said in a release.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) was set up on March 28 to raise money for combating the coronavirus crisis and to provide relief to the affected.

Political leaders, corporates, defence personnel, employees of public sector undertakings such as railways, and Bollywood personalities are among a cross-section of organisations and people who have announced their contribution to the PM-CARES Fund.