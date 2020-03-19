Indian 'corona' shop gains selfie fame

Indian 'corona' shop gains selfie fame amid coronavirus pandemic

The 60-year-old owner of the shop said his new found fame, however, has not boosted sales

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 19 2020, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 15:34 ist
This undated handout photo received by the courtesy of shopkeeper Pareed on March 18, 2020, shows a general view of a clothes store named 'Corona' by its owner. (AFP Photo)

A clothing store named "Corona" in a small town in Kerala, India has become a hotspot for selfies as the deadly new coronavirus pandemic sweeps the world.

The shop owner, who gave his name as Pareed, said people were flocking to his store in the southern state of Kerala, many take photos in front of the outdoor sign and ask him questions about the name.

"When I started the store 27 years ago, there was no internet," said Pareed, who owns the store in the small town of Muvattupuzha.

Locally the shop owner is known as "Corona Pareed."

"I really liked the word 'corona' when I saw it in the dictionary. It had a reference to the sun, among other meanings," he told AFP.

The 60-year-old said his new found fame, however, has not boosted sales.

"Business in general is down since Kerala is quite strict about movement these days. So people are not exactly stepping out to shop for clothes," Pareed said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Delhi
India
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Rupee slips past 75 per US dollar first time in history

Rupee slips past 75 per US dollar first time in history

PS5 technical specs unveiled

PS5 technical specs unveiled

Reliance Industries shares continue to fall

Reliance Industries shares continue to fall

Dating in the time of coronavirus

Dating in the time of coronavirus

 