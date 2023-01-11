Indian diaspora important for nation’s inclusive development: President Murmu

Indian diaspora’s collective power and potential will be a force multiplier in the nation’s inclusive development, President Droupadi Murmu said, noting that the government was taking steps to enhance safe, orderly and ethical migration of youths from the country for overseas development.

“In the next 25 years, India is going to embark on an ambitious journey of collective hard work, sacrifice and intensive development to transform into a self-reliant world leader by 2047, when we will be celebrating the centenary of our independence,” Murmu said, delivering the valedictory address at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore on Tuesday.

“I invite each and every member of our (Indian) diaspora family to become a full partner in this journey. You can contribute with your energy, your experience, your ideas, your business acumen, your investments, your technical expertise and knowledge sharing, to enhance our capacities to fulfil the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” added the President.

She had bilateral meetings with Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi and Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali on the sideline of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

India is keen to further strengthen its development partnership with Guyana, and would also be happy to deepen its capacity building and training cooperation, she told Ali, who has his roots in Bihar.

Though India and Guyana are separated geographically by a large distance, both countries have many things in common, including a colonial past, and multicultural societies. Most importantly, the large Indian diaspora acts as an enduring link of friendship between India and Guyana, she said.

Murmu noted during her meeting with Santokhi that cooperation between India and Suriname was progressing well.

“Regular high level visits are providing impetus to our growing relations. She reiterated India’s commitment for extending technical cooperation and contributing to capacity building and skill development in Suriname. She said that the two nations must work together to expand trade for mutual benefit.

“The Indian diaspora today has become an important and unique force in the global system. It has grown into an energetic and confident community in every region, and is making stellar contributions to world affairs in leadership positions,” the President noted in her valedictory address at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

“Our diaspora has exhibited extraordinary dedication and hard work, and has overcome many challenges to achieve excellence in all walks of life – including art, literature, politics, sports, business, academics, philanthropy, science and technology. Your achievements give us immense pride and joy.”

She said that the call of the soil of the Motherland was something that transcended the barriers of time and distance.

“While you have built enriching and productive lives in your adopted homes in different corners of the world, our Diaspora brothers and sisters will always hold a special place in our hearts: not only as extended family members, but as responsible stakeholders in India’s development.”