Indian economy in 'tailspin': Nobel laureate Banerjee

Expressing concern over the current condition of the Indian economy Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee said on Monday that it was on shaky ground. He also said that unlike the last five to seven years there is no assurance that the growth of the Indian economy will continue.

“The Indian economy is on shaky grounds. Seeing its current situation I can’t say that I am convinced. Unlike the last five to seven years when there was an assurance that even as there are environment was being damaged the growth of the economy will will continue. Now even that assurance is gone,” said Banerjee. He was speaking to a private news channel over phone from the USA.

