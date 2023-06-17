Indian elected vice-chairman of global UN advocacy body

UN logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

A senior Indian advocate was unanimously elected vice-chairman of the World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA), a global UN advocacy body.

The WFUNA is a global non-profit organisation representing and coordinating the membership of over 100 national United Nations Associations (UNAs) and their thousands of constituents.

Suresh Srivastava, a senior advocate and secretary general of the Indian Federation of United Nations Associations (IFUNA) --- an affiliate body of WFUNA, got unanimously elected as vice-chairman of the world body during its executive committee meeting on Thursday, according to a UNA press release.

As the new vice-chairman of WFUNA, headquartered at the United Nations premises in New York, Srivastava will play a key role in shaping the organisation’s policies and priorities, as well as helping to advance its mission around the world, the press release said.

In his statement, Srivastava said it was a tremendous opportunity for him to contribute to the important work of advancing the United Nations’ goals of peace and development, and to work alongside some of the most dedicated and passionate people in the world.

Srivastava’s election as vice chairman of WFUNA highlights the important role of IFUNA and India in advancing the work of the United Nations and promoting peace and development worldwide, the press release added.

India News
United Nations
advocates

