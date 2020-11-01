Indian embassy's Chinese chauffer in Beijing retires after 28 years of service

Yue Changjing drove through all the ups and downs of India-China relations for almost three decades.

And, as he finally hung up the keys, tears welled up in many eyes at the Embassy of India in Beijing. Many of India’s diplomats – retired and serving alike – showered best wishes on him on Saturday, some at the embassy, others on Twitter.

Yue retired after driving the cars of the Embassy of India in Beijing for 28 years. The diplomats and consular officials as well as the rest of the staff of the mission raised a toast for him on Saturday.

Though the military stand-off between India and China took the relations between the two neighbours to a new low, it did not cast a shadow over the farewell ceremony.

Yue came to the embassy with his family and was given a warm send-off by India’s ambassador to China, Vikram Misri, and his wife, Dolly Misri.

Misri was in fact the sixth ambassador of India to China to be chauffeured by Yue, who earlier drove top diplomats like Nirupama Rao, Ashok Kantha, Vijay Gokhale and Gautam Bambawale. He also chauffeured S Jaishankar, who was New Delhi’s envoy to Beijing from June 2009 to December 2013 and now holds the external affairs portfolio in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

“The farewell was an emotional one with many on the verge of tears. Thank you Yue for your long years of dedicated service. Wish you and your family the very best!” tweeted the Embassy of India in Beijing, along with pictures of the send-off ceremony.

Rao, who was India’s ambassador to China from November 2006 to July 2009, fondly recalled Yue on Twitter. “A gentle and kind soul. I wish Yue the best in the years ahead. He deserves it in ample measure,” tweeted the ace diplomat, who was India’s Foreign Secretary from 2009 to 2011.

“Yes, Lao Yue drove for the Indian Embassy in Beijing for many, many years. He was devoted to his duty through the ups and downs of India-China relations. Happy retired life to you Lao Yue!” Gautam Bambawale, who was India’s ambassador to China from November 2017 to December 2018, posted on Twitter. ‘

Vikram Doraiswami, India’s High Commissioner to China, also recalled Yeo, who was the longest serving among the Chinese employees of the Embassy of India in Beijing. “A gentle and kind friend for all of us @EOIBeijing. Indian diplomats for over 30 years will cherish memories of his ready smile and helpful nature,” tweeted Doraiswami, who was posted in Beijing for four years in the late 1990s.

So did Sharmila Kantha, author and economist and wife of Ashok Kantha, who was New Delhi’s envoy to Beijing from 2014 to 2016. “Yue Shifu was my friend and guide in China, always sincere and smiling. All the best to him!” she posted on Twitter.