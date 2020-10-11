Indian envoy in self-isolation after meeting Nepal minister who tested Covid-19 positive

Indian envoy in isolation after meeting Nepal minister

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Oct 11 2020, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 18:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra has been staying in self-isolation after he met Nepal's Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Yogesh Bhattarai, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, an Indian official said on Sunday.

Ambassador Kwatra has quarantined himself as he had met with Bhattarai, Indian Embassy spokesperson Abhisekh Dubey said.

However, his health is good and he has not developed any symptoms of infection, the spokesperson added.

Bhattarai and Kwatra had a face-to-face meeting on Friday during which they discussed ways to promote tourism in both countries.

On Saturday, Bhattarai, 54, announced on social media that he tested positive for the Covid-19. He requested all those who came in his contact to be on alert. 

Nepal
COVID-19
Coronavirus

