Indian firms may be allowed to procure Covid-19 vaccines for staff: Report

The Modi government is mulling India's strategy on the coronavirus vaccine distribution and large companies in important businesses may soon be allowed to enter into contracts with Covid-19 vaccine developers directly, a Hindustan Times report, citing sources, said.

The move, in a bid to aid India's economy, when approved by the Prime Minister's Office will help the firms secure ample amount of vaccine doses for their employees. Officials familiar with the matter told the publication that the idea was proposed to ensure there is no disruption of key economic activities.

If approved, this special quota for Indian companies will be available in an otherwise tightly monitored vaccine programme with limited supplies. According to the government's vaccine priorities, vulnerable population such as health workers, patients with co-morbidities and the elderly will likely be vaccinated first.

Sources told the publication that not everyone will be able to get a shot of the vaccine in 2021 and added that the vaccine plan funded by the Central government will cost about Rs 50,000 crore.

Earlier in late August, reports stated that the central government is looking at procuring about 50 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine initially. The first round of doses was also said to be prioritised for front-line workers, army personnel and some specific categories of individuals.

If the government gives a nod to Indian companies, it will run parallel to the already prioritised vaccine supply chain.