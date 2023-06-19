Indian football team donates ₹20L to Balasore victims

Indian football team donates Rs 20 lakh to Balasore train tragedy victims

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jun 19 2023, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 15:38 ist
Hosts India beat Lebanon in 2-0 in the title clash here on Sunday. Credit: Twitter/@IndianFootball

The Indian football team has decided to donate a part of the cash award it has received from the Odisha government for the Intercontinental Cup triumph towards "relief and rehabilitation" of families affected by the recent train accident in the state.

Hosts India beat Lebanon in 2-0 in the title clash here on Sunday, to lift the trophy for the second time in three outings.

Following the win, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for the team, from which Igor Stimac's wards have "collectively" decided to donate Rs 20 lakh.

"We're grateful for the gesture by the Government of Odisha to award the team with a cash bonus for our win. In what was an instant and collective decision by the dressing room, we've decided to donate Rs 20 lakh of that money towards relief and rehabilitation work for families affected by the unfortunate train accident in the state earlier this month," the Indian Football Team tweeted.

"Nothing will compensate for the loss that people have faced, but we hope that this plays its own little part in helping families cope and tide through what are very tough times."

The accident, which claimed the lives of nearly 300 passengers and left over 1,000 injured, involved Yeshwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and a goods train.

On Sunday, India rode on skipper Sunil Chhetri's 87th international goal and Lallianzuala Chhangte's strike to beat Lebanon at the Kaling Stadium.

