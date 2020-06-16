Indian forces were resolute in forcing Chinese soldiers to 'retreat': BJP leader

Senior BJP leader B L Santhosh on Tuesday said Indian forces were resolute in forcing Chinese troops to "retreat" in a violent face-off in Ladakh, claiming that the loss on the adversary's side could be “still more huge".

"Our forces were resolute in forcing Chinese troops to retreat. In the process yesterday we have lost 3 brave Deshbhakt soldiers. 'Veer Sadgati' to the departed souls. The picture on the Chinese side is yet to emerge. It is still more huge," the BJP general secretary (organisation) tweeted.

He said Indian forces engaged in an "unprecedented" face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley and Pangong Tso.

Indian efforts at building infrastructure in a never before scale have increased Chinese worries, he added.

Santhosh said efforts are now on to defuse the situation and stated it was time to stand with “our forces and the government”.

An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, in the first such incident involving fatalities after a gap of 45 years and signalling a massive escalation in the five-week border standoff in the sensitive region.

The Army said India lost an officer and two soldiers during the violent face-off, while there were casualties on the Chinese side as well. The extent of casualties on the Chinese side is not immediately clear.