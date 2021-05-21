Indian immunologicals to supply Covaxin ingredient from July: Reports

Hyderabad-based Indian Immunologicals (IIL) will start making a key vaccine component by July to help ramp up production of Bharat Biotech’s homegrown Covaxin, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, as the second Covid-19 wave continues to wreak havoc across the country, and authorities face an uphill battle in vaccinating its large population before a possible third wave.

IIL has plans to manufacture 20 lakh doses of the vaccine’s antigen per month initially and expects to turn up the numbers to 70-80 lakh doses per month by the year-end, sources told CNBC. IIL is expected to produce 1-1.5 crore doses per month by August-September, the Department of Biotechnology had said last month.

Separately, two sources told Mint that production would begin in June, but supply would reach Bharat Biotech by July, where it will be processed and packaged into vaccines. They said that the transfer of technology was complete, and small-scale product testing had been carried out already.

The vaccines would still need close to two months to be jab-ready as culturing the virus takes quite some time, Mint reported. Processing and laboratory testing will add another month.

IIL is one of three public sector firms that form the backbone of the Centre’s plan to ramp up Covaxin production to 10 crore doses per month by September, sharing Covaxin’s formula with other manufacturers. The two other firms that Bharat Biotech has tied up with are Uttar Pradesh's Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals and Mumbai's Haffkine Institute.

The Centre has also said talks with other manufacturers are still ongoing and has promised Rs 65 crore to Bharat Biotech for a new plant in Bengaluru, which is being repurposed to shore up vaccine production.

As of last month, Bharat Biotech had the capacity to manufacture about 1.25 crore doses of Covaxin per month, while Serum Institute could produce 7-10 crore doses of Covishield.