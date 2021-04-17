Indian Naval Air Squadron 'Harpoons' celebrate golden jubilee

The Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 330, popularly called the “Harpoons”, celebrated its golden jubilee on Saturday.

The squadron was commissioned on April 17, 1971 and received baptism by fire when the India-Pakistan war broke out in December 1971.

The squadron was initially equipped with Seaking Mk 42 ASW helicopters, acquired from British Westland Helicopters Ltd and is presently operating the Mk 42 B variant.

Named as the “Flying Frigate”, the helicopter is among the most potent weapon platforms in the naval inventory capable of launching anti-ship missiles, anti-submarine torpedoes and depth charges.

On July 26, 1971, Seaking landed on INS Vikrant for the first time and from that day on, the indomitable team of Harpoons and the aircraft carrier Vikrant saw a series of firsts.

The first operational ASW mission was flown on October 18, 1971. On November 30, 1971, the first vectored attack was carried out on a suspected submarine contact.

The squadron shifted to NAS Kunjali, (now INS Shikra, Mumbai) from INS Garuda, Kochi in Oct 1995 and has been based there ever since.

The Squadron has won the coveted ‘Best Frontline Squadron’ and ‘Best Naval Air Squadron’ award on numerous occasions and continues to remain the eyes and ears of the fleet. The squadron has proved to be a force multiplier due to the Seaking's all weather, day and night capability. The unbridled commitment of the squadron is captured in its motto — ‘Any sea, Any mission, Any deck’.