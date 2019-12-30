Indian Navy bans use of Facebook by all personnel

Indian Navy has banned the use of Facebook by naval personnel. It has also banned the use of smartphones at naval bases, dockyards and on-board warships. 

The "stringent" step comes after seven naval personnel were caught leaking sensitive information to enemy intelligence agencies over social media, according to ANI.

Indian Navy said that bans on messaging apps, networking and blogging, content sharing, hosting, e-commerce sites are under promulgation.

More to follow...

