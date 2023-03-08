Indian Navy chopper 'ditched' off Mumbai coast, 3 crew members rescued

Indian Navy chopper ditched off Mumbai coast, crew safe

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Mar 08 2023, 12:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 12:36 ist
Indian Navy's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). Credit: Indian Navy

An Indian Navy's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), on a routine sortie, ditched close to the Mumbai coast on Wednesday. 

All three members of the crew including the pilot on board the chopper have been rescued by a naval patrol craft. 

"The ALH was on a routine sortie when it ditched close to the Mumbai coast," an official of the Western Naval Command said. 

An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, the officials said.

 

