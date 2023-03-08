Indian Navy chopper 'ditched' off Mumbai coast, 3 crew members rescued

An Indian Navy's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), on a routine sortie, ditched close to the Mumbai coast on Wednesday.
All three members of the crew including the pilot on board the chopper have been rescued by a naval patrol craft.
"The ALH was on a routine sortie when it ditched close to the Mumbai coast," an official of the Western Naval Command said.
An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, the officials said.
