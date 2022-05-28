Indian Navy decommissions INS Gomati after 34 years of service

The Indian Navy on Saturday decommissioned INS Gomati, a Godavari class guided-missile frigate, which had been in service for 34 years, an official said. The ship, which had been deployed in Operations Cactus, Parakram and Rainbow, was decommissioned at sunset at the Naval Dockyard here, the official said.

The ship's legacy will be kept alive in an open air museum being set up on the picturesque banks of Gomati river in Lucknow, where several of her combat systems will be displayed as military and war relics, it was stated. The Uttar Pradesh government and the Indian Navy have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the same.

INS Gomati derives her name from the vibrant river Gomti and was commissioned on April 16, 1988 by then Defence minister K C Pant, at Mazgaon Dock Ltd, Bombay. The ship was twice awarded the coveted Unit Citation, once in 2007-08 and in 2019-20, the Navy said.