INS Gomati decommissioned after 34 years of service

Indian Navy decommissions INS Gomati after 34 years of service

INS Gomati derives her name from the vibrant river Gomti and was commissioned on April 16, 1988

PTI
PTI,
  • May 28 2022, 21:05 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 21:05 ist
Decommissioning ceremony of INS Gomati. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian Navy on Saturday decommissioned INS Gomati, a Godavari class guided-missile frigate, which had been in service for 34 years, an official said. The ship, which had been deployed in Operations Cactus, Parakram and Rainbow, was decommissioned at sunset at the Naval Dockyard here, the official said.

The ship's legacy will be kept alive in an open air museum being set up on the picturesque banks of Gomati river in Lucknow, where several of her combat systems will be displayed as military and war relics, it was stated. The Uttar Pradesh government and the Indian Navy have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the same.

INS Gomati derives her name from the vibrant river Gomti and was commissioned on April 16, 1988 by then Defence minister K C Pant, at Mazgaon Dock Ltd, Bombay. The ship was twice awarded the coveted Unit Citation, once in 2007-08 and in 2019-20, the Navy said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Navy
India News

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2022

In Pics | Top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2022

Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

In Pics | Weirdest tea you didn't know people drink

In Pics | Weirdest tea you didn't know people drink

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

 