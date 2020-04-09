Indian Navy distribute food to migrant workers

In order to provide assistance to those in need during the COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai, the Indian Navy has provided ration packets consisting basic food items to the State Government authorities for distribution amongst stranded migrant labourers.

The office of the District Collector for Mumbai City had requested Indian Navy assistance to provide relief to the large number of migrant labourers who are stranded in the lockdown.

Acting on the request, the Western Naval Command promptly arranged around 250 ration packets on 4 April. The packets contained adequate quantities of food items and these were handed over to the local authorities near Musafir Khana market and at the Collector Office near Asiatic Library. Distribution points were set up at Cuffe Parade and Kalbadevi.

On 8 April, an additional 500 ration packets were provided to the local authorities and also distributed amongst the stranded construction workers at the Kamathipura area.