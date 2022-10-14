Navy performs ‘operation preparedness’ of Western fleet

Indian Navy performs ‘operation preparedness’ of Western Fleet

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 14 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 22:33 ist
Over 20 Indian Naval warships, six submarines, and a variety of aircraft participated in the exercise. Photo Credit: Defence PRO, Mumbai

The operational preparedness of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet was reviewed over three days, examining a wide range of operational and combat readiness in multi-threat scenarios.

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command (WNC), oversaw the exercise held from October 11-13, officials said.

Over 20 Indian Naval warships, six submarines, and a variety of aircraft participated in the exercise. The day-and-night tactical exercise included extensive weapons and integration drills, and target engagements in all three dimensions.

During high-tempo operations, the FoC-in-C also monitored anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine engagements, muti-ship underway replenishments, boarding operations/VBSS, under rigorous operational situations.

The ability of the Western Fleet to monitor the entire Area of Responsibility (AoR) of the WNC through network-centric capabilities was also proven effectively.

The anti-submarine operations included deployment of active and passive arrays for detection of submarines by ships, and ASW capable P8I aircraft and shipborne helicopters, which culminated in torpedo firing.

The exercise also demonstrated the operational capability and readiness of the largest air station of the Indian Navy INS Hansa to undertake 24x7 operations in support of the Western Fleet.

Maritime Patrol Aircraft P8I, Dornier and IL-38, HALE UAV Sea-Guardian, Integral Helicopters Sea King, Kamov 31, ALH and Chetak, along with fighter aircraft MiG 29 K of the Indian Navy and SU 30 of the Indian Air Force contributed effectively towards surveillance and combat operations

The gun, missile and torpedo firings were solely focused on Indian Navy’s objective of “Ordnance on Target”.

The missile, torpedo and gun firings by ships were against high-speed air/surface/subsurface targets in a realistic tactical scenario, to establish the Area and Point Defence capabilities of the Navy.

In addition, submarines undertook torpedo firings. The pinpoint accuracy, seamless and safe execution of these firings showcased the lethality and effectiveness of Indian Navy’s arsenal and weapon systems.

The FoC-in-C complimented the Western Fleet, INS Hansa, and the maritime element of the Indian Air Force for the readiness to accomplish the concept of operations as envisaged by the Indian Navy and contribute towards maritime security of the nation.

The ships at sea were under the tactical command of Rear Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet.

