Indian Navy’s operational readiness exercise TROPEX concludes in Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy’s major operational-level exercise -- TROPEX -- conducted across the vast expanse of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) culminated in the Arabian Sea.

During the nearly four-month-long exercise, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spent a day at sea on board the newly-commissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, held meetings with top brass, presided over the bi-annual Naval Commanders' Conference and addressed the Fleets.

The Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise (TROPEX) is an inter-service military exercise involving the participation of the Navy, Army, Air Force and Coast Guard.

TROPEX was conducted for four months from November 2022 to March 2023.

The latest edition of TROPEX witnessed the participation of around 70 Navy ships, six submarines and over 75 aircraft.

The overall exercise construct included the Coastal Defence exercise Sea Vigil and the Amphibious Exercise (AMPHEX).

Set in the Indian Ocean, including the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the theatre of operations for the exercise extended approximately 4300 nm from North to South upto 35 deg South Latitude and 5000 nm from the Persian Gulf in the West to North Australia coast in the East, spanning an area of over 21 million square nautical miles.

“These exercises also witnessed significant participation from the Army, Air Force and the Coast Guard,” an Indian Navy spokesperson said in Mumbai.

The culmination of TROPEX 2023 brings to an end an intense operational phase for the Indian Navy that commenced in November 2022.

As part of the final joint phase, Singh spent a day at sea on board INS Vikrant on March 6.

Singh reviewed the Indian Navy’s operational preparedness and material readiness wherein the Navy demonstrated operational manoeuvers and various facets of combat operations, including deck operations of indigenous Light Combat Aircraft and live weapon firings.

While addressing the Fleets, he lauded the operational preparedness of the Indian Navy and emphasised that the country looks up to the Navy to ensure that the economic lifelines and military capabilities of our adversaries are disrupted to the extent where their warfighting endeavours can no longer be sustained.

He also stated that he is fully reassured that Indian Navy is wholly capable of safeguarding India’s national interests in the maritime domain and will thwart the diabolical designs of any potential adversaries who seek to threaten India’s peaceful existence.

Singh complimented the Indian Navy for being at the forefront of the ‘Make in India’ Initiative and leveraging the path of 'Aatmanirbharta' to be ‘Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof’.