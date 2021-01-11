Indian Navy sailor Abhilash Tommy retires early to focus on Golden Globe Race

Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tommy took retirement from service as he is preparing to participate in Golden Globe Race next year.

Tommy survived a mishap during the Golden Globe race in 2018 and received appreciation for his will power.

Tommy, who has been serving in Goa, announced his early retirement decision through a tweet on Sunday evening. He added that he was preparing for participating in 2022 Golden Globe race if he got sponsors, and is retiring early to focus more on the training.

Added a final suffix with the noon gun today. Retired. Much gratitude to everyone who voyaged along. pic.twitter.com/XzrN21Bow8 — Abhilash Tommy (@abhilashtomy) January 10, 2021

A native of Kerala, Tommy has participated in several sailing events representing India. He was the first Indian to circumnavigate the earth in an unassisted, non-stop solo-sailing in 2012-13. He was then accorded a ceremonial welcome by President Pranab Mukherjee.

In the Golden Globe Race 2018, his vessel got damaged after getting caught up in rough weather in the South Indian Ocean. He suffered a severe back injury and was rescued by a French Fishing Vessel and was shifted to Ile Amsterdam.

Tommy, who is now 41, is a recipient of Kirti Chakra and Nao Sena Medal, apart from several other honours.