Indian Navy ships to bring back citizens from Maldives

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2020, 23:12 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 23:12 ist
Not only Air India, the Indian Navy is also set to join the mission to repatriate Indians stranded overseas due to the travel and transport restrictions imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the “Vande Bharat Mission” by Air India, the Indian Navy has launched the Operation “Samudra Setu” to repatriate citizens from foreign nations. The Indian Navy ships -Jalashwa and Magar are currently on the way to Malè to bring back Indians stranded in Maldives from Friday.

The High Commission of India in Malè is preparing a list of Indians, who need to return for compelling reasons. They will be brought to Kochi in Kerala onboard the Indian Navy ships. A total of 1,000 persons are planned to be evacuated during the first trip, the Indian Navy stated.

 Indians will be allowed to board the ships only after medical screening. They will be quarantined for 14 days after their arrival in Kochi.

 The returnees would be provided the basic amenities and medical facilities during the sea-passage, the Indian Navy stated. 

 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Navy
India
Maldives

