Indian Navy to commission 2nd squadron of P-8I aircraft on March 29

Indian Navy will commission its second squadron of long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft at INS Hansa in Goa on Tuesday in the presence of Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff.

The Indian Naval Aircraft Squadron-316 will operate the Boeing P-8l, a sophisticated multi-role long range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft. Powered by twin jet engines, it can be equipped with air-to-ship missiles and torpedoes.

The unit has been christened 'The Condors', after one of the largest flying birds in the world. The insignia of the squadron depicts a Condor searching over the blue expanse of the sea, says a Navy official.

The Indian Navy had acquired the first batch of eight P-8I aircraft in 2013 that are stationed at INS Rajali, Arakkonam.

INAS 316 will operate the second batch of four additional aircraft acquired, adding teeth to the armour of the Indian Navy, to deter, and destroy any threat in the Indian Ocean region.

While the first aircraft from the second batch arrived at INS Hansa on December 30, all four aircraft have now reached Goa.

India is expanding its surveillance capability in the Indian Ocean region at a time when China is making rapid progress in its naval power with the PLA Navy constructing nearly 140 warships in the last ten years.

Since 2008, the Chinese navy has had a constant presence in the IOR with seven to eight warships at any point of time. But there is constant surveillance by Indian aircraft and ships.

