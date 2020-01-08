Indian Navy to continue with Op Sankalp in Gulf region

Indian Navy on Wednesday said it would continue with its presence in the Gulf region assisting the Indian flag commercial ships, notwithstanding the ongoing conflict between the USA and Iran that kept the world on tenterhooks.

“Indian Navy continues to monitor the situation in the Gulf region and is maintaining a presence in the region to ensure the security of our sea-borne trade and the safety of Indian Flag Merchant Vessels transiting through the region,” said a Navy spokesperson.

Since June 2019, an Indian warship is deployed in the Persian Gulf for an operation named Op Sankalp. Launched in the backdrop of an attack on an Indian merchant ship in the Gulf of Oman, the deployment is to provide a sense of reassurance to the Indian merchantmen and respond to any emergency situation.