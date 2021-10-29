Indian Navy launches launch 7th P1135.6 class frigate

Indian Navy's 7th P1135.6 class frigate launched at Kaliningrad in Russia

The Indian and Russian governments had in October 2016 signed an agreement to construct four additional P1135.6 class ships

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 29 2021, 12:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 13:15 ist
The 7th Indian Navy Frigate of P1135.6 class launched in the presence of Ambassador of India (Moscow) D Bala Venkatesh Varma and other senior dignitaries at Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad. Credit: PTI Photo

The seventh frigate of P1135.6 class for the Indian Navy was launched at Yantar shipyard in Kaliningrad on Thursday in the presence of Indian Ambassador to Russia D Bala Venkatesh Varma, the Defence Ministry said

During the launching ceremony, the ship was formally named as "Tushil", which means protector shield in Sanskrit, the ministry's statement noted.

The Indian and Russian governments had in October 2016 signed an agreement to construct four additional P1135.6 class ships -- two each in Russia and India.

These ships feature "stealth technology" in terms of low radar and under water noise signatures, the ministry stated.

"These ships are being equipped with major Indian supplied equipment such as surface to surface missiles, sonar system, surface surveillance radar, communication suite and anti-submarine warfare system along with Russian surface to air missiles and gun mounts," the ministry mentioned. 

Senior officials of the Russian government and the Indian Navy were present at Thursday's launching event, it said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India
Russia
Indian Navy
Defence

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Dybbuk' movie review: A treat for Emraan fans

'Dybbuk' movie review: A treat for Emraan fans

DH Radio | Drones as aerial entertainers

DH Radio | Drones as aerial entertainers

DH Toon | Aryan case: 'May you get over hangover soon'

DH Toon | Aryan case: 'May you get over hangover soon'

From Democracy to Demo'crazy'

From Democracy to Demo'crazy'

Azim Premji retains top philanthropist rank for FY21

Azim Premji retains top philanthropist rank for FY21

Five climate change myths

Five climate change myths

 