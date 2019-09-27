Indian officials gave flawed info on Choksi: Antigua PM

Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne on Wednesday said that they had received flawed information from the Indian officials on fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi.

"We had the unfortunate situation in which he was cleared by Indian officials as a person in good standing," Browne told ANI.

"Our officials acted based on the information, made him a citizen only to be told subsequently that he is a crook," said Browne. The Indian officials have to take responsibility for that situation, he added.

