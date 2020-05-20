Railways announces schedule for special trains

Indian Railways announces schedule for special trains

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  May 20 2020, 23:04 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 23:07 ist
Representative image

Indian Railway on Wednesday announced the 100 pair non-AC trains to be operated from June 1. These trains will have only second class sleeper coaches and passengers have to book the tickets only online. Tickets will not be sold in stations. 

Of the 100 pair long distance trains, seven trains will connect to Bengaluru with other cities.

Mumbai-CST -Gadag Express (daily), Mumbai CST -Bengaluru (daily), Dhanpur-Bengaluru (daily), New Delhi-Yeshwantpur (daily), Howrah-Yeshwanthpur (five days a week), Bengauru-Hubbali (daily) and Yeshwanthour- Shivamogga (daily).

 

