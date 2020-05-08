Indian Railways appeal public not to walk on railway track

The Railway Ministry has made an appeal urging people not to walk on the tracks as goods train operation is in full swing.

The national transporter made a fresh appeal to the public following 16 migrant workers getting killed by speeding goods train near Aurangabad on Friday (May 8) early morning.

The railways also started making social media campaigns to create awareness among the public about the danger of walking along the railway track.

Though railways suspended the services of passengers carrying train, freight trains, special parcel trains and Shramik special trains transporting stranded migrant workers are in full swing.

The railway also earlier appealed public not to walk on railway tracks as several people were seen migrant workers walking along the track to reach their villages soon after nationwide lockdown announced to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Commissioner Railway Safety has also written to Railway Board Chairman asking him to take all precautions to prevent repeating of such incidents in the future.