Indian Railways bans loud talking on phone or playing songs on speaker at night

If there are any complaints, the railway staff present on the train will be held responsible

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 09 2022, 21:45 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 21:45 ist

Indian Railways has banned talking loudly on phones and listening to songs on speakers during night travel in train. The Railways has done this to ensure comfortable journey to all its passengers.

The passenger friendly guidelines issued by the Indian Railways also states that the railway staff, too, will have to ensure that their jobs do not disturb the passengers at night. Which means the ticket checking staff, Railway Protection Force personnel, the electrical, catering and maintenance staff will have to work around the sleeping/ resting passengers.

The guideline categorically states that no person is allowed to talk on the mobile in a loud voice nor can s/he listen to songs in a loud voice when s/he is in the compartment/coach.

The new guidelines have been issued by the Railways so that there is no disturbance in the sleep of the passengers during the journey. The Railway Ministry issued these guidelines following numerous complaints about passengers talking on mobile phones in loud voices after 10 pm.

If there are any complaints, the railway staff present on the train will be held responsible.

Apart from these, the guidelines also state that people aged above 60, physically disabled and lone women passengers will be provided all necessary help by the railway staff.

The Railway Ministry has also asked zonal railways to conduct awareness drives where ticket checkers and other railway staff will counsel passengers against talking loudly on their phones. The staff will also advise passengers to not listen to music without earphones.

Earlier, the Railways had taken a decision to disallow passengers from using mobile charging stations onboard trains between 11 pm and 5 am as a precautionary measure against incidents of fire.

