Indian Railways cuts price of platform tickets to pre-Covid rates

The Indian Railways has reduced the prices of platform tickets to the pre-Covid era rates.

The tickets will now be available for Rs 10 as before.

Earlier, the prices of platform tickets were increased to Rs 30 with the aim of reducing crowds at stations during the Covid-19 pandemic. In some stations, it was increased to Rs 50.

Since the Covid-19 cases were falling, the railways decided to revert the prices of platform tickets, said an official in the Railway Ministry.

The national transporter recently decided to resume serving cooked food in all trains, which was discontinued in due to Covid restrictions.

At present, only packaged ready-to-eat food is available on payment in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and other trains.

Watch latest videos by DH here: