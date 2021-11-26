Rlys cuts price of platform tickets to pre-Covid rates

Indian Railways cuts price of platform tickets to pre-Covid rates

The prices of platform tickets were increased to as much as Rs 50 with the aim of reducing crowds at stations

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 26 2021, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 19:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Indian Railways has reduced the prices of platform tickets to the pre-Covid era rates.

The tickets will now be available for Rs 10 as before.

Earlier, the prices of platform tickets were increased to Rs 30 with the aim of reducing crowds at stations during the Covid-19 pandemic. In some stations, it was increased to Rs 50.

Since the Covid-19 cases were falling, the railways decided to revert the prices of platform tickets, said an official in the Railway Ministry.

The national transporter recently decided to resume serving cooked food in all trains, which was discontinued in due to Covid restrictions.

At present, only packaged ready-to-eat food is available on payment in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and other trains.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indian Railways
India News
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

 