Indian Railways delivers 21,392 tonnes of oxygen to states through 313 Oxygen Express trains

Indian Railways has operated 313 Oxygen Express trains across the country since April 19 and delivered 21,392 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to different states, it said in a statement.

"Oxygen Expresses transported 1274 tankers of LMO so far and bring relief to 15 States. LMO delivery to Haryana and Karnataka have crossed 2000 tonnes each," Indian Railway's statement read.

So far, Oxygen Expresses offloaded LMO in around 39 cities/towns in 15 states across the country.

Indian Railways has mapped different routes with oxygen supply locations and keeps itself ready with any emerging need of the States. States provide tankers to the Indian Railways for bringing LMO, said the statement.