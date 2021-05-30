Railways delivers 21,392 tonnes of oxygen to states

Indian Railways delivers 21,392 tonnes of oxygen to states through 313 Oxygen Express trains

So far, Oxygen Expresses offloaded LMO in around 39 cities/towns in 15 states across the country

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 30 2021, 19:02 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 19:02 ist
Oxygen Express from Orissa reaches Solapur Railway Station. Credit: PTI File Photo

Indian Railways has operated 313 Oxygen Express trains across the country since April 19 and delivered 21,392 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to different states, it said in a statement.

"Oxygen Expresses transported 1274 tankers of LMO so far and bring relief to 15 States. LMO delivery to Haryana and Karnataka have crossed 2000 tonnes each," Indian Railway's statement read.

So far, Oxygen Expresses offloaded LMO in around 39 cities/towns in 15 states across the country.

Indian Railways has mapped different routes with oxygen supply locations and keeps itself ready with any emerging need of the States. States provide tankers to the Indian Railways for bringing LMO, said the statement.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Oxygen Express
Oxygen Shortage
Indian Railways

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can govt record WhatsApp texts, calls? Here's the truth

Can govt record WhatsApp texts, calls? Here's the truth

How diets shape human evolution

How diets shape human evolution

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

 